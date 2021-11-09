The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 28
Ray Nestor Sandoval, DOB Dec. 29, 1965 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond warrant.
Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,800.
Justin David Merryfield, DOB Sept. 29, 1994 of Ramah, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.
Kurtis Donald McQuilliams, DOB Nov. 19, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 29
Andrew Benjamin Johnson, DOB April 30, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Travis Shane Webb, DOB June 15, 1981 Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms of probation with original charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief and reckless driving. Bond was $2,000.
Sean Eric Hanson, DOB October 19, 1977 of Grand Junction, was arrested for burglary, trespass, criminal mischief and unlawful use of controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 30
Cheryl Marie Machosky, DOB October 6, 1964 of Florissant, was arrested for menacing, obstructing a peace officer and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Daniel Wayne Lingle, DOB Nov. 28, 1962 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for burglary, trespass, violation of a protection order and theft. Bond was $10,000.
Erick James Robinson, DOB Jan. 21, 1979 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and not in possession of driver’s license. Bond was $300.
Jason Daniel Sanchez, DOB Jan. 29, 1986 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.
Darian Xavier Townsend, DOB Feb. 26, 2002 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of underage possession of marijuana paraphernalia, underage possession of marijuana, no insurance, fictitious plates and careless driving. Bond was $400.
NOV. 1
Lowa Lyvon Tillitt, DOB Dec. 10, 1947 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault. Bond was $10,000.
Victor Steven Nedjoika, DOB Sept. 15, 1997 of Divide, was arrested for menacing, trespass and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 2
Bobby Daniel Bradford, DOB July 24, 1986 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related — second offense. Bond was $4,000.
Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $10,000.
Angel Braent Flores, DOB Aug. 26, 1997 of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the restraint and driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 3
Raymond Arthur Pacheco, DOB March 22, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
William Clyde Trimble, DOB May 5, 1988 of Florence, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and fraud by check. Bond was $1,000.
Shema Benchayil Woodruff, DOB Sept. 8, 2000 of Winchester, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — minor violation. Bond was $500.
Dakota Chase Buckler, DOB Sept. 6, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $10,000.