The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 10
• Sidonna Lea Webb, DOB May 5, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass, theft, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 11
• Isaac Galarza-Ramirez, DOB May 11, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming – minor violation. Bond was $500.
MAY 12
• Dawn M Reeder, DOB Jan. 2, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to show proof of insurance and no seat belt used. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 13
• John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Joseph Alan Kelly, DOB Aug. 13, 1956 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was a failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Local charges were possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for both was $4,000.
• Kristyn Leigh Sires, DOB Jan. 11, 1975 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
• Michael Lynn Fulks, DOB May 13, 1988 of Blytheville, Ark., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and failure to stop at a red light. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 14
• Janessa Monique Mestas, DOB Nov. 28, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions or probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Denise Renee Wales, DOB April 13, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $244.
• Isaiah Joshua Bradley, DOB Sept. 13, 1996 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Michael Scott Pearce, DOB Aug. 12, 1963 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $3.000.
MAY 15
• Shelly Leanne Johnson, DOB May 17, 1974 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Starkisha Sharraon Guerrero, DOB Dec. 11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation, attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $9,000.
MAY 16
• Casey Allen Armstrong, DOB May 21, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and menacing. Bond was $500.
• Patrick Levay Pettway, DOB Jan. 20, 1965 of Hot Springs, S.D., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.