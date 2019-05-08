The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 22-May 2. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 22
• Malcolm Reid McDonald Jr., DOB Oct. 9, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal tampering and menacing. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 24
• Seth Thomas Holloway, DOB July 16, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding 40+ mph over the limit, no proof of insurance, passing on the left when prohibited, no turn signal and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 25
• Dallas Jacob Fisher, DOB Dec. 29, 1980 of Divide, was arrested for violation of protection order. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 27
• Michelle Rene Farnan, DOB July 18, 1968 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for harassment and assault.
• Jacob Ryan Mansker, DOB July 9, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
• David Frank Couleas, DOB Aug. 16, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of gaming fraud – taking money not won, introduction of contraband, two counts of driving under restraint, unregistered vehicle, fictitious plates, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Five of the warrants were no bond warrants. The other warrant had a bond of $1,000.
APRIL 28
• Anna Marie Vigil, DOB Aug. 6, 1980 of Pueblo, was arrested on three warrants. The first two were for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint. The third warrant was an arrest warrant for driving under restraint. Bond for all warrants was $3,000.
APRIL 29
• Shannon Sue Cawelti, DOB Sept. 7, 1973 of Woodland Park, was arrested for assault, harassment and domestic violence. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 30
• Alexus T. Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on four warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant for distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or selling drugs; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; attempt to influence a public servant; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving under restraint. The second warrant was for identity theft, criminal impersonation and possession of an ID document. The last two were for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond for all the warrants was $18,050.
• Jason Paul Reiten, DOB May 5, 1977 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $300.
MAY 1
• Sheriace Starr Renee McCoy, DOB Aug. 4, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of forgery and theft. Bond was $5,000.
• Tyler M Pigg, DOB March 13, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
• Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
• Jerrold Dewayne Thomas, DOB April 16, 1985 of Westminster, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, abandonment of a vehicle and not having two plates attached to vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
• Katherine Marie Mondragon, DOB Sept. 8, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on five warrants. The first two warrants were for aggravated motor vehicle theft. The other three warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of a deferred sentence with original charges of forgery, assault of an at-risk person, assault, possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability was impaired. Bond for all the warrants was $11,000.
• Shannon Sue Cawelti, DOB July 9, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
MAY 2
• Tia Nicole Patterson, DOB July 20, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Jason Anthony Gonzales, DOB Dec. 31, 1985 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $300.