The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 29-May 8. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 29
• Analicia Marie Meza, DOB May 8, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for introduction of contraband. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 30
• Katherine Marie Mondragon, DOB Sept. 8, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal impersonation and false reporting to authorities. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 1
• William George Hensz, DOB Dec. 3, 2000 of Parker, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of assault and false imprisonment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jerrold Dewayne Thomas, DOB April 16, 1985 of Westminster, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, parking or abandonment of vehicle and no license plates attached to vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 3
• Dwayne Russell Mcknight, DOB Aug. 12, 1963 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving a vehicle with excessive alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.
• Elias John Jauregul, DOB Nov. 21, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Kris Rudd Vanleuven, DOB May 21, 1978 of Springville, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Carrie Anne Absher, DOB March 17, 1972 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 4
• Eric Nathan Benson, DOB Feb. 25, 1979 of Lander, Wyo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won.Bond was $1,600.
MAY 5
• James Dwight Howes, DOB Aug. 1, 1993 of Denver, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Bond was $1,000.
• Nancy C Mohamad, DOB Feb. 10, 1945 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of gaming fraud – taking money not won, and a smoking ban violation. Bond was $1,600.
• Joshua N Arellano, DOB March 5, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
MAY 6
• Michael Joseph Derr, DOB Nov. 27, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband. Bond for all warrants $7,550.
• Nicholas Eugene Horsely, DOB Oct. 6, 1988 of Denver, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief and violation of protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Paul Anthony Lavelle, DOB Jan. 26, 1959 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for theft and littering.
MAY 7
• Eric Raymond Schulz, DOB July 2, 1973 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Rafael Tomas Robles, DOB Aug. 3, 1984 of Odessa, Texas was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Randall Lewis Klippert, DOB Sept. 28, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Broderick Deanundra Hughes, DOB Sept. 24, 1976 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Alfredo Morales, DOB Feb. 27, 1965 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Jeremy Wade Marley, DOB March 6, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• John Anthony Barrera, DOB Jan. 31, 1974 of Eckert, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Jeffrey Allan Bingham, DOB March 31, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Shannon Keith Cromer, DOB Sept. 22, 1979 of Florissant, was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
• Steven Wayne Ferguson, DOB March 19, 1979 of Troy, Texas was arrested for criminal extortion, reckless endangerment, two counts of second degree assault, two charges of third degree assault, two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of conspiracy, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
MAY 8
• Jason Niel Riley, DOB May 24, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.
• Christopher Charles Widmann, DOB Jan. 1, 1992 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Cris Mark Gates, DOB Dec. 27, 1983 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Joseph Lee Luna, DOB Nov. 8, 1970 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.