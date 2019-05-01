The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 18-25. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 18
• Julian Demostenes Navarro, DOB Jan. 1, 1999 of Leadville, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for stalking. This was a no bond warrant.
• Ryan James Ashford, DOB Jan. 14, 1990 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. The second warrant was for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.
APRIL 19
• Jonathan M. Paasch, DOB Jan. 28, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Sean Philip Ray, DOB April 23, 1992 of Stockbridge, Ga., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
APRIL 20
• Lupe Arturo Duran, DOB Dec. 12, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license not in possession, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.
• Dallas Jacob Fisher, DOB Dec. 29, 1980 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 22
• Donna Carol Holderfield, DOB July 8, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested for menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $2,000.
Ian Geoffrey Patterson, DOB Aug. 16, 1981 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Candice Nova Marie Shephard, DOB Aug. 11, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $3,000.
• Keith D Turner, DOB Jan. 8, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, fictitious license plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,600.
• Melodie Nichole Freeman, DOB March 24, 1982 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 23
• Michael Scott Pearce, DOB Aug. 12, 1963 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content and public indecency. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 24
• Kristyn Leigh Sires, DOB Jan. 11, 1975 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was a failure to comply with terms of a deferred sentence with an original charge of false information to a pawnbroker. Local charges were possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under restraint. Bond for local charges was $1,000. The warrant was no bond.
• William George Hensz, DOB Dec. 3, 2000 of Parker, Colo., was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 25
• Michael Joeray Swallow, DOB June 3, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.