The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 10-18. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 16
• Casey Nicholas Leonhardt, DOB April 2, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving with ability impaired and vehicular eluding. Bond was $5,000.
MAY 17
• Lee Elemor Hermann, DOB June 5, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of check fraud. Bond was $100.
• Stephanie Sharon Skinner-Felice, DOB Jan. 28, 1979 of Ardmore, Okla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of public consumption/distribution of marijuana and possession of an open container of marijuana in a vehicle. Bond was $100.
• Jesus Antonio Quintana, DOB Dec. 8, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Anthony Scott Venero, DOB Nov. 3, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, three counts of driving after revocation, driving while ability was impaired, license plate improperly attached or not visible, failure to display proof of insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to display headlamps. Bond for all the warrants was $16,000.
MAY 18
• Nicholas Charles Clark, DOB June 17, 1991 of Silverthorne, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under revocation per se, criminal mischief, two counts of an open container of alcohol and weaving. Bond was $4,000.
• Isidro Guzman Quinones, DOB Feb. 20, 1980 of Dillon, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with unknown original charges. Bond was $750.
• Scott Russell McKay, DOB May 30, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $1,000.
• Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, DOB April 20, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Marc Andrew Kaminsky, DOB Sept. 12, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Joshua Earl Ledyard, DOB Oct. 18, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and defective brake lights. Bond was $150.