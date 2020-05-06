The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 21-26. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 21
• Jessica Marie Skokan, DOB Aug. 14, 1986 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest
APRIL 22
• Leola Lee Santisteven, DOB March 7, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Gerardo Daniel Morales, DOB July 11, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of motor vehicle parts, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Isabel Angelita Ramirez, DOB Jan. 7, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Aaron David Parker, DOB May 21, 1981 of Woodland Park, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, possession of dangerous or illegal weapon, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and large capacity magazine prohibited. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Wayne Lamkin, DOB July 4, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
• Gunner Nicholas Jobe, DOB Oct. 11, 1995 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
• Dana Richelle Patterson, DOB May 12, 1989 of Divide, was arrested for assault and obstructing a police officer. Bond was $3,000.
• Logan Jay Gilbert, DOB Oct. 4, 1998 of Divide, was arrested for criminal extortion, burglary and theft. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 23
• Teodoro, Rascon-Arvizo, DOB Aug. 26, 1960 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, open alcohol container in vehicle and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 24
• Daniel Gene Casey, DOB March 22, 1957 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, no proof of insurance and weaving.
APRIL 25
• Jacob William Given, DOB Jan. 1, 1996 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for introduction of contraband, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under restraint, careless driving, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
• Joshua Christoff Pugh, DOB Jan. 28, 1992 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 26
• Andrew Stephen Bogenholm, DOB March 16, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Danelle Shay McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 13, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $800.