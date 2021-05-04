The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 22-29. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 22
• Robert Lagonia Tackett, DOB Oct. 17, 1990 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence — with 1 prior. Bond was $10,000.
• Brian Edward Jackson, DOB Feb. 21, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $10.
• Daniel Inez Ontiveros, DOB Dec. 21, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under the influence, violation of a protection order and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher James Phillips, DOB July 4, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing. Bond was $4,000.
• Jessie George Beshara, DOB Oct. 27, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
APRIL 23
• Matthew Clark Zeober, DOB Jan. 28, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and careless driving.
• Sara Marie Baldwin, DOB Dec. 19, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.
• Richard Christopher Apodaca, DOB Oct. 2, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint — alcohol related and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $500.
• Larry Eugene Harpman, DOB Jan. 12, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 24
• Jesus Tremillo Ochoa, DOB Dec. 27, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit. Bond was $200.
• Erik John Dickson, DOB Nov. 20, 1970 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, obstruction of telephone, child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Max Alexander Becker, DOB Aug. 18, 1987 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation with original charges of larceny, dangerous drug, robbery and property crimes. Party was also summons and released for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective head lamp.
• Sandra Reddick, DOB Oct. 12, 1968 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, failure to display proof of insurance, careless driving and failing to report an accident. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 25
• Cierra Dorthy Salazar, DOB Oct. 31, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
APRIL 26
• Brandon Curtis Cheek, DOB Sept. 21, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribute/manufacture a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
APRIL 27
• Tiffany Cheyleen Thorne, DOB Oct. 15, 1980 of Thornton, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephen David McMahon, DOB Jan. 18, 1981 of Broomfield, was arrested on five warrant and local charges. Original charges of the warrant were possession of ID documents, possession of a controlled substance, theft, ID theft, motor vehicle theft, domestic violence and assault. Bond for the warrants was $20,750. Local charges were domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Nicole Marie Freeman, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for assault. Bond was $10,000.
• Kimberly Joy Cotton, DOB Jan. 7, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 28
• Jewel Marie Jump, DOB June 7, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.
APRIL 29
• Phillip Judson Morey, DOB Sept. 2, 1973 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The charges were two counts of violation of protection order. Bond was $1,750.