The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 14-20. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 14
• Michaela Rae Brown, DOB Sept. 10, 1999 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespassing. Bond was $100.
MAY 15
• Joshua James Allen, DOB Aug. 11, 1974 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for violation of a protection order.
• James Edward Mooney, DOB Aug. 9, 1976 of Kyle, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of identity theft and defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $1,000.
• Gary Lone Nicks Jr., DOB Oct. 8, 1975 of Highlands Ranch, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
MAY 17
• Jacob William Sale, DOB March 26, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol blood content, possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle and speeding.
• Heather Susan Hellickson, DOB July 13, 1958 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of obstructing a police officer.
• Michael Orval Noble Kinder, DOB Nov. 13, 1991 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Victor Armando Cardiel, DOB April 16, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.
MAY 18
• Andre Norbert Vogler, DOB Oct. 29, 1967 of Greenwood Village, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving while ability was impaired and speed.
• Veronica Jo Urias-Garcia, DOB June 17, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 19
• Nathan Dain Reedy, DOB July 30, 1983 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of a court order with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under the influence, no registration in vehicle, failure to display proof of insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was $500.
MAY 20
• Jason Daniel Sanchez, DOB Jan. 29, 1986 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.