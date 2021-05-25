The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 29-May 20. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
April 29
Robert Donald Kerr, DOB Sept. 18, 1979 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
May 12
David Lee Fairley, DOB April 26, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and excessive blood alcohol content.
May 13
David Thomas Ford, DOB Oct. 18, 1964 of Peyton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
Valerie Lynne Poulos, DOB Nov. 27, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to present insurance upon request, defective tail lamp and speeding. Bond was $10,000.
Shelley Jean Chancy, DOB Jan. 12, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
Richard Lussier, DOB June 24, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
Elizabeth Denise Devezin, DOB Dec. 31, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for theft. Bond was $1,000.
David Frank Couleas, DOB Aug. 16, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband and gaming — fraud take money not won. These were no bond warrants.
May 14
Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Chavez, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with an original charges of speeding 25 mph or more over the limit, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and weaving. Bond for both warrants was $3,300.
Toby Dewayne Bryant, DOB July 23, 1975 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Timothy Leslie Shaw, DOB May 8, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of attempted escape, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated motor vehicle theft, assault, harassment, use/consume or possess marijuana in vehicle and fictitious plates. Warrants were no bond warrants.
May 15
Armand Michael Lovato, DOB Sept. 18, 1995 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Aldo Jaziel Abastta, DOB Nov. 10, 1993 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
Nicole Remitha Hawkins, DOB Nov. 20, 1976 of Yoder, was arrested on two arrest warrants for assault of a peace officer, violation of bail bond conditions and fraud. Bond for one warrant was $10,000, second warrant was no bond.
Thomas Gale Graham, DOB Aug. 1, 1965 of Victor, was arrested for driving under restraint per se, uninsured motor vehicle, license plates not visible and fictitious registration. Bond was $3,000.
Tori Deonne Rabun, DOB Jan. 23, 1963 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive blood alcohol content, weaving and defective head lights.
Ethan Leroy Williams, DOB Sept. 11, 1990 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
Dustin Joe Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Limon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, on insurance and careless driving. Bond was $500.
Preston J Wells, DOB March 17, 1994 of Golden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in death. Bond was $1,000.
Bobby Gene Turner, DOB July 5, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, driving under restraint, driving without a driver’s license and license plates no lighted. Bond was $5,050.
May 17
Justin Lee Comer, DOB May 7, 1982 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
May 18
Nicholas Scott Harrison, DOB April 25, 2000 of Trophy Club, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and failure to signal. Bond was $1,000.
Cypress Aiden Kalman Valdez, DOB Jan. 9, 2001 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
May 19
Jeffrey John Amend, DOB Nov. 6, 1967 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
Roberto Travis Prater, DOB Aug. 30, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Sean Christopher Mackins, DOB July 2, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related second offense and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $3,000.
Robert A Madrid, DOB June 25, 1961 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for assault, at-risk-negligent bodily injury and harassment. Bond was $1,000.
Dionlei Dylein N Alfien, DOB Nov. 11, 1993 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and driving under restraint. Bond was $5,000.
Brandon Joseph Vigil, date July 2, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
May 20
Dominic Vincent Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, expired license plates and defective brake lights. Bond was $800.