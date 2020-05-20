The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 5-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 5
• Jessica Emily Brown, DOB June 23, 1992 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise appear for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.
• Monica Rae Hernandez, DOB June 21, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for violation of a protection order, driving under restraint, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open marijuana container in vehicle and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $4,000.
MAY 6
• Ryan Robert Breyfogle, DOB Aug. 29, 1981 of Camden Point, Mo., was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
MAY 7
• Matthew Faye, DOB April 5, 1985 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failing to report an accident.
• Connor Stuart Kentzel, DOB July 20, 2000 of Coatsville, Pa., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Timothy Joel Roberts, DOB April 27, 1999 of King of Prussa, Pa., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Zachary Tyler Ludlow, DOB Feb. 28, 1997 of Vail, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
MAY 10
• Michael Louis Delancey II, DOB June 1, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, possession of an open marijuana container in vehicle, prohibited use of a weapon and failure to observe/disregarded a traffic control device.