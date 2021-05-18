The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 6-13. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 6
Logan Jay Gilbert, DOB Oct. 4, 1998 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for illegal possession of wildlife, wildlife — fail to dress, shooting from a public road, wildlife — violation of regulation, hunting/trapping/fish without permission, hunting out of season, hunting without a license, hunting with artificial light, hunting — fail to attend education course, wildlife — fail to locate wounded game and littering. Bond was $3,000.
Stephanie Lynn Clements, DOB Feb. 4, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.
Christopher Lee Conrad, DOB July 16, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Jesse Alan Rodriquez, DOB Sept. 16, 1987 of La Junta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,000.
Brian Shane Oneil, DOB Aug. 24, 1982 of Hot Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
MAY 7
Shawn David Payne, DOB July 28, 1988 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for assault, four counts of child abuse and harassment.
Matthew Thomas Sparks, DOB Oct. 24, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Shane David Axelrod, DOB June 14, 1971 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of camping in undesignated area.
Dakota Rae Motsenbocker, DOB Feb. 8, 1992 of Centennial, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Brandon Wayne Tiemann, DOB June 20, 1991 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on six warrants for failure to appear with original charges of four counts of driving under restraint, three counts of driving without insurance, child abuse, reckless driving, expired license plates and weaving.
MAY 8
John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 9
Kirsten Jean Aslagson, DOB July 31, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob David Kimler, DOB May 5, 1975 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
MAY 10
Heath Landon Stockhouse, DOB Sept. 29, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, stalking and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Gerardo Alberto Castro, DOB June 2, 1991 of Lochbuie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
Aaron Holmes Dustin, DOB April 20, 1986 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
MAY 11
Kenneth Allen West, DOB April 5, 1977 of Denver, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $4,000.
James Gilbert Checkley, DOB March 21, 1997 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of a court order with an original charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This was a no bond warrant.
Brandon Lee Gerdis, DOB March 4, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $10,000.
MAY 12
Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $500.
Joel Adam Galloway, DOB June 21, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary, trespass, criminal mischief and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $10,000.
MAY 13
Amber Shauntai Amezcua, DOB July 24, 1979 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates, child restraint not used, failure to dim and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $1,000.