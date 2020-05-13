The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 29-May 5. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 29
• Tyler Wayne Hogg, DOB March 2, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, speeding, weaving and expired license plates.
APRIL 30
• Quentin Lang Juneau, DOB Feb. 18, 1995 of Arvada, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence with alcohol/drugs or both.
• Ayla Rae Albertoni, DOB Nov. 1, 1991 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of criminal mischief.
• Dennis Willard Baylor, DOB July 15, 1946 of Florissant, was arrested for menacing. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 1
• Aaron Todd Brulotte, DOB Nov. 12, 1974 of Tucumari, N.M., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
• Kenneth Reynolds, DOB Jan. 14, 1957 of Woodland Park, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and obedience to police officer. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 4
• Cody Thomas Holmes, DOB Nov. 19, 1995 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming fraud – alter outcome, gaming – cheating by license and gaming –gambling in own casino. Bond was $1,000.
• Chad Erik Buer, DOB Sept. 25, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing and two counts of prohibited use of weapons. Bond was $2,000
• Callie Lynn Gonzales, DOB Dec. 10, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
MAY 5
• Brandon Lee Schofield, DOB May 28, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Gabriel Daniel Stinson, DOB Dec. 4, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, obstruction of telephone services, child abuse, false imprisonment and two counts of harassment.
• Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts of violation of a protection order and domestic. One warrant was a no bond warrant; the other was $1,000 bond.
• Natasha Tiara Storey, DOB June 18, 1994 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $1,000.