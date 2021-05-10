The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 28-May 6. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 28
Gabriel Daniel Stinson, DOB Dec. 4, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance.
APRIL 29
Alisha Alexandrea Gonzales, DOB Nov. 11, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $5,000.
Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence — with one prior and open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Charhea Lobella Andrews, DOB May 3, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
Jamie Lee Tuck, DOB Oct. 30, 1991 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for menacing, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, trespassing and reckless driving. Bond was $2,000.
David Allen Callahan, DOB July 26, 1972 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for assault. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 30
• Anna Maria Stanbery, DOB Nov. 4, 1999 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
• Nathan Lawrence Bradley, DOB Jan. 21, 2000 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive blood alcohol content and weaving.
• Bob Riley Hyde, DOB June 21, 2000 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle.
Monica Marilyn Mayes, DOB Feb. 5, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession on a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, criminal possession of a financial device, unregistered vehicle and defective vehicle — headlights. Bond was $4,000.
Joshua Matthew Hake, DOB Nov. 26, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $10,000.
MAY 1
Dustin Aaron Holmes, DOB Sept. 20, 1986 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
William Mathewis, DOB April 6, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint.
Brian Dean Gruber, DOB April 17, 1963 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
MAY 2
Joseph Robert Leininger, DOB Sept. 29, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of telephone. This was a no bond arrest.
Ryan Lee Friedmeyer, DOB June 9, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released for driving while ability was impaired by alcohol or drugs and speeding.
Casandra Lynae Chavez, DOB March 17, 1984 of Fort Lupton, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
Natasha Lucia Robles, DOB July 18, 1990 of Fort Lupton, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
Dillon James Cook, DOB Nov. 23, 1991 of Denver, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 3
Daniel Osuch, DOB April 28, 1986 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related.
Joseph Robert Leininger, DOB Sept. 29, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and eluding. This was a no bond arrest.
Zachary Jared Ray, DOB Feb. 6, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
MAY 4
Logan Franklin Webb, DOB March 18, 2002 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for reckless driving, failure to report an accident and passing on left when prohibited.
Nicodemus Zendejas, DOB May 2, 2003 of Green Mountain Falls, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, open container of marijuana in the vehicle and failure to display proof of insurance.
Douglas Paul Brewer, DOB Oct. 22, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 5
Jonathan Roy Guy, DOB Aug. 15, 1990 of Conway, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit. Bond was $500.
Richard Alan Wik, DOB Dec. 6, 1996 of Cascade, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Seylin Renata Juanico-Aparicio, DOB Aug. 4, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond was $500.
MAY 6
Steven Dale Jones II, DOB April 27, 1991of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance, fictitious plates, unlawful display of license plates and expired registration. Bond was $400.