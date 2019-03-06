The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 12-20. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 12
• Craig Marvin Zorn, date of March 5, 1965 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay child support. This was a no bond warrant.
• Keith Lee Williams, DOB July 8, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 13
• Jessica Ann Corbett, DOB Feb. 15, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
• Starkisha Sharron Guerrero, DOB Dec. 11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. This was a no bond arrest.
• Monica Rae Hernandez, DOB June 21, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Taylor Marie, Bailey, DOB Dec. 17, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $4,000.
FEB. 14
• Pamela Lynn Robinson, DOB Sept. 20, 1963 of Peyton, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for fraud by check and false reporting to authorities. Bond was $800.
FEB. 15
• Iniki Vike Kapu, DOB Oct. 23, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for tampering with physical evidence – destroy, hunting without a license – not big game, hunting without a license – big game, illegal two charges of illegal possession of wildlife, failure to provide human consume game and hunting out of season. Bond was $10,000.
• Keith Everett Thornton, DOB Oct. 1, 1987 of Peyton, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Donovan Richard Myles Fish, DOB Dec. 16, 1975 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and tail light violation. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 17
• Courtney T Campbell, DOB Dec. 4, 1981 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired license plates, expired temporary license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
• Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
• Jeremiah J D Garcia, DOB Dec. 21, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Kevin Robert Werner, DOB Feb. 15, 1960 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of resisting arrest and gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 20
• Robin Eugene Hughes, DOB Oct. 10, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of attempting to influence a public servant. Bond was $6,000.
• Angela Marie Ford, DOB May 31, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of a controlled substance and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.