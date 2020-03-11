The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 24-March 4. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 24
• Ayla Rae Albertoni, DOB Nov. 1, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for crimes against at-risk person, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. Bond was $3,000.
FEB. 26
• David Ferris Maynard, DOB Dec. 2, 1995 of Dillon, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 27
• Michael Anthony Zarillo, DOB June 19, 1985 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
FEB. 28
• Elizabeth Jean Rulec Provost, DOB April 7, 1980 of Cañon City, was arrested for a violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
• Christopher Mark Freezor, DOB Dec. 23, 1983 of Willamsburg, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with on original charge of ID theft. Bond was $5,000.
FEB. 29
• Mathew Stewart Farris, DOB Jan. 21, 1999 of Cimarron, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $1,000.
• Calvin Michael Rosier, DOB June 7, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for violation of a protection order and possession of an illegal weapon. Bond was $1,000.
• Anthony Michael Gallegos, DOB Aug. 11, 1985 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and defective license plate lights. Bond was $1,000.
• Mark William Malloy, DOB March 7, 1967 of Highlands Ranch, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and false imprisonment. Bond was $2,000.
• Kelli Ann Taylor, DOB March 25, 1978 of Florence, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 1
• William Ashton Liley Jr., DOB Oct. 22, 1942 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of ordinance violation, driving under restraint, no insurance, unlawful display of license plates and violation – rear view mirror. Bond was $650.
• Alexus Taylor Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Ronald William Bertram, DOB May 6, 1969 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, cruelty to animals and violation of protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 2
• Emily Beth Luna, DOB Aug. 2, 1983 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and theft. Bond was $15,000.
MARCH 4
• Jennifer Lynn Hawton, DOB May 19, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, speeding and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Joshua Q. Gidley, DOB Aug. 9, 1976 of Broomfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and failure to display headlamps. Bond was $150.
• Fredy Giovani Salinas-Hernandez, DOB Feb. 17, 1987 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driver’s license – no commercial license, no insurance, fictitious plates and license plates not lighted. Bond was $1,000.
• Tiffanie Nicole Dwello, DOB June 24, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $3,000.