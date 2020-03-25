The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 12-17. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 12
• Brian Edward Brady, DOB June 30, 1977 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and expired license plates.
• Gail Tolbert Poland, DOB March 23, 1977 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, no insurance and weaving.
• Joseph Louis Swazo, DOB Sept. 15, 1986 of Wheat Ridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, assault and harassment. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 13
• Mark Daniel Persha, DOB Aug. 11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 15
• William Charles Lake, DOB June 3, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.
• David Matthew Lee, DOB Dec. 16, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and reckless driving. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 16
• Jessica Rhianon Wyant, DOB Aug. 24, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for two counts of trespassing with an automobile, two counts of ID theft, unauthorized use of a financial device, criminal mischief and theft. Bond was $6,000.
• Jonathan Roy Guy, DOB Aug. 15, 1990 of Conway, Ariz., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $150.
• Sebastian Michael Carrillo, DOB July 5, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an excessive blood alcohol content, uninsured motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license on person and passing on a curve. Bond was $1,000.
• Jody G Akers, DOB April 16, 1960 of Woodland Park, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Charles Virgil Bryan, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of a telephone and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 17
• Alexander David Ketcham, DOB Feb. 7, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault, criminal mischief and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Alexander Maurice Peck, DOB Oct. 15, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for sex assault on a child – pattern of abuse. Bond was $25,000.