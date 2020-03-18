The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 4-11. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 4
• Jennifer Lynn Hawton, date of May 19, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under alcohol/drugs or both, weaving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 6
• Ashley M Ghiotto, DOB April 27, 1997 of Fort Carson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Megan Nicole Gilstrap, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of driving under the influence and speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $3,000.
• Andrew Matthew Bacca, DOB Feb. 12, 1988 of Commerce City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
• Alexis Riesta Marquez, DOB June 27, 2000 of Dillon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under of restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Nathan Ryan Dickinson, DOB May 3, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving under restraint, failure to yield and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 7
• Darryl John Maggs, DOB April 6, 1949 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, failure to display proof of insurance, careless driving and failure to yield the right of way. Local charges were driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under with excessive blood alcohol content and driving under restraint. Bond for all charges was $2,000.
• Richard Edward Johns, DOB June 3, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested for theft, prohibited use of a weapon and obtaining control over any stolen item of value. Bond was $800.
MARCH 9
• Valerie Lee Vigil, DOB June 27, 1968 of Brighton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
• Jaron Dominick Montoya, DOB June 29, 1998 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming – minor violation. Bond was $500.
• Brianna Michelle Langley, DOB Dec. 15, 1990 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of two counts of criminal mischief. Bond for both warrants was $1,500.
• Cody Ryan Lindsey, DOB July 31, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, expired license plates and fictitious plates. Bond was $500.
• Jennifer Kay Green, DOB June 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an excessive blood alcohol content. Bond was $3,000.
MARCH 11
• John Harry Wedler, DOB Nov. 6, 1984 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher Michael Masters, DOB March 6, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Rudy Treto, DOB Sept. 16, 1988 of Longmont, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.