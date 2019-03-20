The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 7-13. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 7
• John C Johnson, DOB Oct. 4, 1967 of Penrose, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Deandre Thomas Caldwell, DOB June 27, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested for unlawful distribution, possession with intent, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of assault, harassment, domestic violence and child abuse, as well as three warrants. The first warrant was for domestic violence, assault and harassment. The other two warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation prohibited – habitual offender, and theft. Bond for the last two warrants was $1,300. The remaining charges were no bond.
MARCH 8
• Crystal Michelle Learned, DOB June 12, 1992 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond warrant.
• Shawn Michael Grizzle, DOB Oct. 2, 1986, a transient, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Quaid Kain Waldorf, DOB Dec. 30, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested for possession of an identification document, possession of a financial device, harassment, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $800.
• Shelby Lorene Hartley, DOB Oct. 2, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was a failure to appear with an original charge of theft. The second warrant was a failure to comply with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft. Bond for both warrants was $1,500.
MARCH 11
• Justin Michael Sweeney, DOB July 5, 1985 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond for both warrants was $5,000.
• Adam Michael McClain, DOB Nov. 18, 1991 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
• Shawn Cory Hill, DOB March 4, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.
MARCH 12
• Javier Elui Ortiz-Chavez, DOB Feb. 24, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Shawn Cory Hill, DOB March 4, 1992 of Cripple Creek, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $10,000.
• Denis Emanuel Duran, DOB Oct. 24, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of theft. Bond for both warrants was $1,200.
• Alain Pierre Jean, DOB July 26. 1968 of Divide, was arrested for tampering with a utility meter. Bond was $500.
MARCH 13
• Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.