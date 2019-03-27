The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 15-20. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 15
• Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
MARCH 16
• Cornelius Preshon Houston, DOB March 20, 1975 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension and defective brake light.
• Carmen J Bothwell, DOB Aug. 5, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
MARCH 18
• Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, DOB April 20, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, criminal mischief and violation of protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Michael Dean Elwell, DOB July 9, 1955 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of cruelty to animals – abandonment. Bond was 1,000.
• Brandon L Schofield, DOB May 28, 1987 of Chipita Park, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 19
• Mark Daniel Persha, DOB Aug. 11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and unsafe u-turn. Bond was $1,000.
• Emil James Gray, DOB April 11, 1990 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 20
• Erik Hadley, DOB May 7, 1973 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, Stalking and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jon Russell Gainus, DOB Dec. 18, 1991 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
• Shayla R Martinez, DOB Aug. 19, 1997 of Littleton, Colo., was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant for theft. The second warrant was a failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond for both warrants was $700.
• Richard Connor Fulwider, DOB Aug. 21, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants as well as local charges. All three warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of two counts burglary and theft. Local charges were two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. This was a no bond arrest.