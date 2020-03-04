The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 19-27. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 19
• Emma Lee Nedjoika, DOB April 13, 1999 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of assault and shoplifting. Bond was $2,750.
FEB. 20
• Daniel Evan Hesselgrave, DOB July 24, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants. One warrant was a failure to appear with an original charge of illegal weapons possession. The second warrant was for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,800.
• Tracy Michelle Wooten, DOB April 8, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol content and possession of an open alcohol container. Bond was $1,000.
• Andrew Tyler Watts, DOB March 21, 2000 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and gaming – minor violation. Bond was $1,500.
• Gabriel Louis Trujillo, DOB Sept. 23, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of reckless driving. Bond was $150.
FEB. 21
• Richard Bulik, DOB Feb. 21, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
• Onesimo Richard Ortiz, DOB Aug. 24, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher Adam Bishop, DOB Jan. 19, 1996 of Hartsel, was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $2,000.
• Jacob Scott Estep, DOB Oct. 12, 1992 of Canal Winchester, Ohio was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $500.
• David Nikelas Hendrickson, DOB July 10, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
FEB. 23
• Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a supervised release program with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. Bond was $1,500.
• Craig Allen Shelton, DOB Jan. 27, 1997 Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction, reckless driving and failure to notify police of an accident. Bond was $1,000.
• Eric Eugene McGuire, DOB Oct. 26, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, tampering with physical evidence, careless driving, open container and an open container of marijuana. Bond was $3,000.
• Daniel Mark Woodman, DOB Jan. 15, 1986 of Alamosa, was arrested on warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
FEB. 24
• Hayley Marie Frederick, DOB Nov. 10, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of false reporting – fake crime. Bond was $1,000.
• Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $15,000.
• Andrew Jessie Simpson, DOB April 20, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on three warrants. The first warrant was for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under restraint. This warrant was a no bond warrant. The other two warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under restraint, fictitious plates and license plate not lighted. Bond for the two warrants was $4,000.
FEB. 25
• Adrianna Jean Houston, DOB Feb. 4, 1982 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Jacob Daniel Stolpp, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ayla Rae Albertoni, DOB Nov. 1, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. Bond was $3,000.
FEB. 26
• Jose Lucero, DOB July 4, 1983 of Manzanola, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with original charge of driving after revocation prohibited – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $800.
• Rafelita Emerlinda Lovato, DOB Oct. 24, 1947 of Pueblo, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order and alcohol – removal from a casino. Bond was $900.
• Clint Lambert Long, DOB Dec. 30, 1972 of Florence, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of ID theft – possession with intent to use, criminal possession of financial devices, criminal possession of ID documents – multiple victims, violation of bail bond conditions and criminal possession of financial devices. Bond was $25,000.
• Jonathan Robert Bailey, DOB Aug. 22, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
• Damon Lloyd Spaulding, DOB Nov. 29, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
• Gregory Arroyo III, DOB Dec. 8, 1980 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing, assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and domestic violence. This was a no bond warrant.
FEB. 27
• David Wayne Fritsch, DOB May 7, 1972 of Columbus, Neb., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.