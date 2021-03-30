The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 18-23. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 18
• Galene L. Nedjoika, DOB June 4, 1966 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, wrong way on a one-way street and driving under restraint. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
• Dakota Chase Buckler, DOB Sept. 6, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related second offense and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $4,000.
• Robert Daniel Ramirez Jr., DOB Feb. 11, 1995 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, open alcohol container in the vehicle, expired temporary permit, failure to signal, weaving, speeding 35-39 mph over the limit and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 19
• Martika Louise Brown, DOB Aug. 31, 1989 of Evergreen, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Robin Laverle Webb Jr., DOB Nov. 12, 1977 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license.
MARCH 20
• Robyn Ann Griffin, DOB Feb. 7, 1959 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a peace officer. Bond was $20,000.
• Brandon D Yearout, DOB June 20, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in an injury. Bond was $300.
MARCH 22
• Christopher Mark Feezor, DOB Dec. 23, 1983 of Florence, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of identity theft. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 23
• Robyn Ann Griffin, DOB Feb. 7, 1959 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault.
• Austin Nicholas Darcangelo, DOB Dec. 30, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both.