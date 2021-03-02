The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 15-23. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 15
• Emilian Wojcik, DOB Sept. 17, 1979 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Adonis Claude Jaramillo, DOB Oct. 28, 1969 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint and weaving.
FEB. 18
• Amanda Marie Wolf, DOB Nov. 1, 1989 of Monument, was summoned and released on promise to appear on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence.
• Brian Nicholas Nance, DOB June 20, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Daniel Star Miller, DOB Nov. 1, 1954 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of on insurance, fictitious plates and weaving. Bond was $800.
FEB. 19
• Justin Lee Comer, DOB May 7, 1982 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
• James Edward Odom, DOB Dec. 19, 1952 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and weaving.
• Richard Bulik, DOB Feb. 21, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and license plate not lighted. Bond was $1,000.
• Andrew Michael Chandler, DOB Sept. 4, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of blue/red lights — illegal use. Bond was $800.
FEB. 20
• Kenneth Joseph Dean Polston, DOB Dec. 28. 1976 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Allex Edward English, DOB March 15, 1991 of Cascade, was arrested on a warrant for criminal attempt of murder on a peace officer, assault, menacing, vehicular eluding and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $50,000.
FEB. 21
• Christian Ivan Garcia, DOB July 20, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of an open marijuana container, defective headlamp and vehicle only had on license plate.
FEB. 22
• Jacob Daniel Hillin, DOB Aug. 25, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $4,000.
• Kim Louise Adams, DOB Aug. 28, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
• Miles Garrette Miller, DOB March 27, 1991 of Livingston, La., was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Justin Alan Hickman, DOB June 25, 1973 of Fort Collins, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Jocelyne Slaiby Fay, DOB April 5, 1960 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $150.
• Danyelle Shay McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 13, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
• Brianna Kaylee Vazquez, DOB Sept. 10, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 23
• Zachary John Gross, DOB Sept. 9, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for arson and reckless endangerment. Bond was $3,000.