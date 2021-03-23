The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 11-18. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 11
• Jacob Charles William Rice, DOB March 22, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, trespass with auto and theft. Bond was $5,000.
• Joshua Alvin Gullickson, DOB March 3, 1994 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 12
• Jeffrey Thomas Hendricks, DOB Oct. 23, 1984 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and driving under the influence.
MARCH 13
• Matthew Franklyn Pennock, DOB Aug. 29, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, fictitious plates and driving without a driver’s license.
MARCH 14
• Steven Andrew Russell, DOB March 4, 1986 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. The two warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of theft and two counts of burglary. Local charges were attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. This was a no bond arrest.
• Duane Edward Faithen, DOB July 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Kassy Darlene Lehl, DOB Sept. 4, 1992 of Rackvail, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and fictitious plates.
• Joshua Taevian Armstrong-Tafoya, DOB Sept. 27, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was summoned on a promise to appear for harassment.
• Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 21, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with original charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of a peace officer and reckless driving. The local charges were for two counts of unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing a controlled substance, driving under revocation, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond for all charges was $16,000.
MARCH 15
• Sarah Beth Clausen, DOB May 20, 1982 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, prohibited use of a weapon, weaving and speeding.
MARCH 16
• Zachary Ryan Patton, DOB Aug. 24, 1987 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for harassment.
MARCH 17
• Neil Scott Draper, DOB Feb. 7, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegal weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
• Jeremy Fitzgerald Kizewski, DOB Dec. 16, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $8,000.
MARCH 18
• Bernard Joseph Williams, DOB Sept. 24, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, unlawful display of license’s plates and defective break lights. Bond was $500.