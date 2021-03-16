The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 3-10. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 3
• Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of obstructing a peace officer and driving under restrain — alcohol related. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 4
• Don Fletcher Compton, DOB June 27, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal possession of a financial device, theft and illegal weapon possession. Bond was $12,000.
• Troy Anthony Aragon, DOB July 18, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of assault and driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 5
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
• Victor Steven Nedjoika, DOB Sept. 15, 1997 of Divide, was arrested on two warrant for escape from COMCOR and failure to comply with COMCOR with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Both warrants were no bond.
• Larry Eugene Harpman, DOB Jan. 12, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 6
• William Caleb Cromwell, DOB Aug. 8, 2001 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unsafe/defective vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
• Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original of theft. Bond was $300.
• Candice Mova Marie Shephard, DOB Aug. 11, 1986 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Omar Robert Baxter, DOB of Jan. 8, 1976 of Ridgefield, Wash., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
MARCH 7
• Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Chvez, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display of proof of insurance, weaving and speeding 25 mph or more over the limit. Bond was $2,150.
MARCH 8
• Aerien Luc Disher, DOB Feb. 6, 1994 of Strausberg, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of larceny. Local charges were four counts of first degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, three counts of theft and possession of burglary tools. Bond was $3,000.
• Ashley Lynn Kalter, DOB Sept. 5, 1996 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to report an accident and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $150.
• Brian Daniel Jones II, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested on five warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charge of five counts of violation of a protection order. He was also arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing a peace officer and ownership of a dangerous dog. Bond for all warrants was $8,200.
MARCH 9
Jackalyn Elise Anderson, DOB Jan. 15, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was summoned a• nd released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass.
• Kimberly Marie Broomhead, DOB April 25, 1984 of Pueblo, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — take money not won.
• Thomas James Law, DOB Jan. 8, 1978 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender and violation of a protection order. Bond was $4,000.
• Merrick Joseph Clements, DOB June 10, 1975 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
MARCH 10
Brandon Charles Guerra, DOB May 13, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.