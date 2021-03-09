The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 22-March 4. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
FEB. 22
• Raymond Paul Scarlett, DOB May 25, 1961 of Guffey, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint and weaving. Bond was $4,000.
FEB. 24
• Matthew William Vanriper, DOB Feb. 23, 1970 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of leaving a scene of an accident involving injury, failure to display proof insurance and failing to report an accident. Bond was $100.
• Michael Jack Stoltz, DOB April 17, 1985 of Lake George, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan Hood Kinsey, DOB Feb. 28, 1980 of Lake George, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEB. 25
• Zachary Karl Sjogren, DOB Dec. 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal mischief.
• Theresa Lesley Brewer, DOB March 6, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open alcohol container in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 26
• Jewel Marie Jump, DOB June 7, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Brian Dean Gruber, DOB April 17, 1963 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 27
• Dustin Joseph Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Limon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
• Ryan Joseph Hutchinson, DOB Feb. 3, 1988 of Junction City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $300.
FEB. 28
• Joshua Sherwood Mooney, DOB Feb. 16, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
MARCH 1
• Amanda Rose Altman, DOB July 3, 1981 of Evans, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a financial device and criminal possession of identification document. Bond was $800.
MARCH 2
• Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $500.
MARCH 3
• Lorenzo Filmon Garcia, DOB Aug. 20, 1984 of North Glenn, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and unlawful acts. Bond was $1,000.
• William Royce Wynn, DOB July 10, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $500.
• Cody Allen Taylor, DOB Aug. 29, 1990 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 4
Elizabeth Manka Erin, DOB May 20, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.