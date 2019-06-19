The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 5-11. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 5
• Dustin Edward Garcia, DOB Sept. 24, 1982 of La Junta, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and speeding. Bond was $150.
• David Michael Marstiller, DOB June 20, 1977 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for extraction of marijuana concentrate, offenses relating to marijuana and marijuana concentrate, processing or manufacture of marijuana and marijuana concentrate, offenses relating to marijuana and marijuana concentrate, cultivation of marijuana and child abuse. Bond was $10,000.
• Joseph F Appleton, DOB May 9, 1954 of Elbert, Colo., was arrested on an arrested warrant for gaming fraud — taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Valerie Lynn Cady, DOB July 9, 1958 of Como, Colo., was arrested for felony menacing, driving under the influence, assault and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
• Gene William Massey II, DOB Oct. 7, 1977 of Durango, Colo., was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 7
• Amy Alvira-Concepcion, DOB Dec. 27, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $250.
• Jason Franklin Gosnell, DOB Sept. 27, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for distribution/manufacture of class three drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was 10,000.
• Jake Paul Rawls, DOB Jan. 16, 1981 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective vehicle – headlights. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 8
• Lacy Jo Smith, DOB March 6, 1983 of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence, driving when license revoked as habitual offender, driving under restraint, two charges of child abuse and weaving. Bond was $23,000.
• Samuel Burfict, DOB April 27, 1964 of Harvey, La., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $100.
• Michael Paul Norris, DOB March 13, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to jail as sentenced with an original charge of harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Derwin Louis Givens, DOB Nov. 17, 1966 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 9
• Todd Jason Little, DOB March 24, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 11
• Donald James Stookey, DOB March 2, 1978 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of theft and habitual criminal with no bond. The second warrant was an arrest warrant for violation of bail bond conditions with bond of $1,500.
• Christopher Luke Pallan, DOB April 6, 1948 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and fraud by check. Bond was $3,000.
Devon Vincent Herrera, DOB April 25, 1996 of Florence, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $2,000.
Anthony Ray Fort, DOB May 18, 1965 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a Victor Municipal warrant for failure to appear. Party was released on a personal recognizance bond.