The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 13-19. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 13
• Fredrick Michael Buskirk Callaway, DOB March 23, 1951 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was $150.
• Kenneth Ryan Ballinger, DOB Aug. 20, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, forgery, two counts of criminal impersonation and criminal possession of an ID document. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 14
• Justin Duane Williams, DOB Dec. 14, 1980 of Delta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of sex assault on a child. This was a no bond warrant.
• Michael Allen Montgomery, DOB Jan. 21, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
JUNE 15
• Ronny Lynn Florez, DOB April 20, 1980 of Pueblo West, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of burglary. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 16
• Julie Mary Radcliff, DOB July 29, 1968 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Caleb Charles Mandry, DOB May 9, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Bond was $100.
David Lyle Hardy, DOB March 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. Bond was $200.
• Leonidas Ramirez-Mendez, DOB Oct. 30, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
• Ross Anthony Hunter, DOB Oct. 26, 1962 of Port Charlotte, Fla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence with two priors. Bond was $3,000.
• Emily Key Spinnichia, DOB June 6, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 17
• Mindy Michelle Moser, DOB June 29, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $100.
• Michael James Sanchez, DOB June 17, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Umaru Nkangi Luyombya, DOB April 15, 1981 of North Glenn, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
JUNE 18
• Richard Connor Fulwider, DOB Aug. 31, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
• Jeffrey Alan Bingham, DOB March 31, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
• Michael Wayne Meadows, DOB April 16, 1977 of Westminster, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 19
• Thomas Michael Odonnell, DOB Nov. 30, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $5,000.