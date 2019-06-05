The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 19-27. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 19
• Brandi Leigh Kelley, DOB Dec. 29, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
• Debra Yvette Venero, DOB May 18, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for fraud. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 20
• Christopher Charles Widmann, DOB Jan. 1, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 21
• Sarah Glynn Lightfoot, DOB March 3, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested on three warrants. Two of the warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of felony menacing and driving under the influence. The third warrant was for failure to comply with conditions of probation. This was a no bond warrant. Bond for the other two warrants was $10,600.
• Timothy Ryan Gebur, DOB May 20, 1976 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ryan Martinez, DOB Jan. 5, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and false reporting to authorities. This was a no bond arrest.
MAY 22
• Dancey Rawlin Young, DOB Jan. 20, 1999 of Dove Creek, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming – minor violation. Bond was $500.
• Thomas Andrew Steele, DOB June 6, 1970 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Leslie Ann Kropp, DOB Sept. 15. 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
• Kristyn Leigh Sires, DOB Jan. 11, 1975 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $400.
• Richard Michael Bullard, DOB Dec. 27, 1968 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, prohibited use of a weapon and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Jedadiah Larimore Gentry, DOB May 26, 1980 of Security, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and trespassing. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 23
• Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of three counts violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 24
• Nicholas Bryan Lawrence, DOB Sept. 1, 1978 of Beaufort, N.C., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Stephanie Corinne Prince, DOB Sept. 22, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Aurelio Sandoval, DOB June 16, 1958 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and speeding. Bond was $8,000.
MAY 25
• Jeremy Douglas Florek, DOB Nov. 11, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Christian Duaine Ward, DOB Jan. 26, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, speeding 25-39 mph over the speed limit and driving without a proper class of license. Bond was $500.
• Adam Robert Hughes, DOB Jan. 30, 1986 of Littleton, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Sean Anthony Mallard, DOB May 20, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
• Jordan Michael Johnston, DOB Dec. 10, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Timothy Wayne Cantrell, DOB Sept. 2, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 26
• Tilether Lee Bender, DOB July 6, 1969 of Collbran, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $800.
MAY 27
• Christina Ann Baca, DOB June 17, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Susan Marie Noel, DOB Oct. 5, 1946 of Florissant, was arrested for criminal trespass, felony menacing and harassment. Bond was $2,000.