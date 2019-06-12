The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 28-June 5. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 28
• Angela Marie Olmstead, DOB April 1, 1978 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary, criminal attempt, concealment of goods and theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Nicholas Daman Berryman, DOB July 9, 1992 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault, sexual contact without consent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was $3,000.
• Dana D. Hawkins, DOB Jan. 7, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, driving under restraint, speeding and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 29
• Megan Marie Sullivan, DOB April 17, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $1,000.
• Gerald Jacob Fuentes, DOB Dec. 8, 1990 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of forgery — check, and forged instrument — possession. Bond was $4,000.
MAY 30
Timothy Dean Byrne, DOB Nov. 19, 1971 of Steamboat Springs, Colo., was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $10,000.
• Lori Michelle Eisiminger, DOB Nov. 10, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Maria G Figueroa-Marcial, DOB March 27, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Artemio Lopez-Chavez, DOB Nov. 23, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud — taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Terry Delton Spivey, DOB Oct. 2, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
MAY 31
• Ian Cecalek, DOB April 4, 1977 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 1
• Joe Lee Mankins III, DOB Oct. 22, 1990 of Castle Pines, Colo., was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint — alcohol related. Local charges are resisting arrest and obstruction. Bond for all charges was $1,500.
• Justin Maverick Goins, DOB Nov. 6, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
JUNE 2
• Larry Eugene Harpman, DOB Jan. 12, 1962 of Cheyenne, Wyo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 3
• Rebecca Lynn Barnes, DOB Aug. 2, 1980 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Blake Watson Christian, DOB April 16, 1990 of Pueblo West, Colo., was arrested on a warrant as well as local charges. The warrant was failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender, no insurance, fictitious plates and tail light violation. Additional charges were possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation — HTO. Bond for the warrant was $5,000.
JUNE 4
• Ryan Josef Oswald, DOB Nov. 21, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and two counts of child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.