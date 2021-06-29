The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 15-23. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 15
Angelo Michael Esquibel, DOB Feb. 20, 1987 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
Alvaro Gambo Media, DOB Feb. 3, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint — alcohol related and illegal use/possession of blue/red lights. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 17
Joshua Mark Kropp, DOB Jan. 8, 1994 of Penrose, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, no number plates attached, operation of vehicle approached by emergency vehicle, obedience to a traffic control device and failed to display lighted lamps when required. Bond was $3,000.
Joseph Alan Kelley, DOB Aug. 13, 1956 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
Patrick K Noble, DOB June 14, 1971 of Denver, was arrested on an arrest warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, controlled substance — special offense — source/income and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
JUNE 18
Mitchell Arien Murphy, DOB April 6, 1978 of Kernersville, N.C., was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Local charges were driving under the influence fourth or more. Bond for all charges was $4,000.
William Alan Dandrea, DOB Sept. 29, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 19
Aldo Jaziel Abastta, DOB Nov. 10, 1993 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders with original charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
Lindsey Keith Lovitt, DOB July 10, 1953 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $500.
Logan Eugene Frazier, DOB April 30, 1998 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Randy Joe Rapp, DOB Aug. 4, 1970 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Mark D Dahl, DOB Dec. 19, 1969 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $300.
Robert Allen Elliott, DOB May 21, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
JUNE 20
Amanda June Seiberling, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court ordered sobriety with original charges of child abuse — knowing/recklessly cause injury and child abuse — negligently cause bodily injury. Bond was $2,000.
Robert Scott Rushworth, DOB Oct. 3, 1969 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child. Bond was $100,000.
Munir Hinojosa, DOB Oct. 2, 1983 of Denver, was arrested on two warrants for trespassing and gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond for both warrants was $2,800.
Marcus Deduane White, DOB Oct. 21, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
Robert Anthony Romero, DOB Oct. 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driver’s license — evade interlock, two counts of failure to present proof of insurance, expired license plates and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.
JUNE 21
Albert Ayala, DOB March 31, 1981 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
Chelsea Denver Tindall, DOB Aug. 21, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
Anthony Robert Leon, DOB June 6, 1986 of Compton, Calif., was arrested on three counts of assault, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal attempt vehicular assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of weapons, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, failed to remain on scene after an accident involving injury, vehicular eluding reckless driving, driving under the influence, drive vehicle without a license and speeding 40 mph over limit. Bond was $250,000.
JUNE 22
Andrew Thomas Herndon, DOB April 18, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
Nichole Marie Lowe, DOB Aug. 29, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
Samuel Amador Jr., DOB Oct. 19, 1992 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Justin Lane Jameson, DOB June 18, 1995 of Pineville, La., was arrested on a warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 23
Sethriel Linville, DOB March 3, 2002 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for ID theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $3,000.