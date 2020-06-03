The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 19-27. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 19
• Shawn Michael Blankenship, DOB Dec. 5, 1975 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, possession of an open alcoholic container and weaving.
MAY 21
• Brandon D Yearout, DOB June 20, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $150.
MAY 22
• Amy Marie Bailey, DOB May 29, 1970 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for littering.
• Michael Chase McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 28, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding 49+ mph over the speed limit and weaving. Bond was $25,000.
• James Keith Wilder, DOB Nov. 23, 1975 of Rocky Ford, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, unregistered vehicle and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.
• George Amando Perez, DOB Sept. 15, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of a court order with original charges of driving under the influence and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
• Robert John Rowland, DOB Dec. 9, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts of menacing, assault, prohibited use of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment and eluding a police officer. Bond for one warrant was $10,000 and the second warrant was a no bond warrant.
MAY 23
• Johnathan Sean McDonnell, DOB July 9, 1982 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for child abuse and disorderly conduct.
MAY 25
• Brandon Lee Gerdis, DOB March 4, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with original charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing a police officer. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 26
• Jeremy Dean Gell, DOB Dec. 1, 1986 of Johnson City, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $1,000.
• Rene Robles Perez, DOB Jan. 24, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 27
• Dean Lee Lashley, DOB June 17, 1970 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and criminal mischief. Bond was $3,000.