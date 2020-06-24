The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 10-17. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 10
• Emily G Toothman, DOB Nov. 27, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
JUNE 11
• Brandi Michelle Bonney, DOB Oct. 1, 1977, a transient, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 13
• Shanna Marie Wentworth, DOB Sept. 8, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 14
• Robert Lee Ellis, DOB Aug. 26, 1958 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both.
JUNE 15
• Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983 of Woodland Park, arrested for domestic violence, assault, two counts of harassment, menacing and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Miguel Angel Najera-Bustos, DOB April 25, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and no insurance. Bond was $400.
JUNE 16
• Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Chavez, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Donte Lennel Hampton, DOB July 24, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Joseph Scott Lincicome, DOB Sept. 1, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of burglary tools and theft. Bond for both warrants was $5,600.
JUNE 17
• Brandon James Smith, DOB April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault – overcoming victim’s will. Bond was $10,000.
• Emily Grace Bruner, DOB Aug. 17, 1998 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of false reporting. Bond was $300.
• Adam Christopher Greene, DOB March 24, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.