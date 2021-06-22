The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 9-17. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 9
Luis Fernando Diaz Holguin, DOB Feb. 11, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to present proof of insurance, possession of an open marijuana container in vehicle, violated restrictions on temporary instruction permit and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 10
Jason Timothy Morris, DOB July 9, 1985 of Houston, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 11
Alexandria Marie Kendrick, DOB Oct. 13, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment.
Richard Walter Held, DOB Oct. 17, 1961 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal possession of an ID document. Bond was $300.
Dominic Vincent Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, defective stop lamps and expired license plates. Bond was $1,600.
JUNE 12
Bobby Gene Turner, DOB July 5, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $1,000.
Gerardo Rivera Bardales, DOB Oct. 3, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 13
Hayden Tucker Bell, DOB Feb. 12, 1996 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — minor violation. Bond was $500.
JUNE 14
Lisa Marie Welton, DOB July 24, 1980 of Englewood, was arrested on three warrants. The original charges on the warrants were two counts of driving under restraint, three counts of trespassing and theft. Bond for all warrants was $3,000. Party was also summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under restraint, defective head lights, possession of open alcohol container in vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willie S Simmons, DOB Aug. 15, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
Amber Marie Haynie, DOB Aug. 23, 1983 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
Zachary Dooley, DOB March 24, 2002 of Larkspur, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment. This was a no bond warrant.
Gianna Daniel Lopo, DOB July 21, 1995 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to provide proof of insurance and weaving.
Michael Anthony Lewis, DOB Aug. 26, 1986 of Divide, was arrested for complicity of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $1,000.
Dylan Quinn Le Mon, DOB March 26, 1992 of Manitou Springs, was arrested for criminal trespass, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and criminal attempt escape. Bond was $3,000.
Arsenio E Weiss, DOB Sept. 24, 1989 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of speeding 25-39 mph over limit and weaving. Bond was $150.
JUNE 15
Bradley Michael Turner, DOB May 30, 1979 of Parker, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
JUNE 16
Franklin S Matthews, DOB March 30, 1982 of Nathrop, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and weaving. Bond was $500.
Valerie Lee Vigil, DOB June 27, 1968 of Brighton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of a traffic offense. Bond was $1,500.
JUNE 17
Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bond for both warrants was $10,000.