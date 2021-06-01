The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 20-27. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
May 20
• Douglas Paul Brewer, DOB Nov. 22, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, speeding and violation of a protection order.
• Ryan David Erchul, DOB April 3, 1986 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of controlled substance-possession, controlled substance-unlawful use, motor vehicle theft and motor vehicle theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Irie Marie Cervantes, DOB Nov. 6, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear on original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, failure to display insurance, speeding 10-19 mph over, driving under restraint and defective stop lamps. Bond was $2,000.
May 21
• Jaymie Lynne Bumman, DOB June 2, 1983 of Buena Vista, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for speeding and driving under restraint.
• Percy Drake, DOB June 11, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant in the interest of justice on an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $50.
May 22
• Darrel Colin Fuson, DOB Nov. 9, 1978 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present evidence of insurance, careless driving and operated motor vehicle with expired license plates.
• Shawn Lee Wilhite, DOB July 9, 1979 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on domestic violence, assault, obstruction phone and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Shawn Paul Morgan, DOB April 48, 1976 of Peyton, was arrested on violation of protection order, domestic violence and speed 10-19 mph over. This was a no bond arrest.
• Denise Rios, DOB March 16, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of failing to report accident, driving without driver’s license and leaving scene/accident. Bond was $200.
• Brandon Tieman, DOB June 20, 1991 of Georgetown, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under restraint.
• Antwan Marcau Warfield, DOB Dec. 19, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
May 23
• Stephen Hicks, DOB June 17, 1972 of Nunn, was arrested on multiple failure to appear warrants on original charges of forgery check, obstructing a peace officer, trespass, driving under restraint, trespass, criminal mischief and possess drug paraphernalia and new charges of criminal impersonation and attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $14,000.
May 24
• Jeffrey Alen Fausz, DOB April 2, 1984 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, and failed to drive in designated lane.
• Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for controlled substance-special offender, controlled substance-distribution, controlled substance-possession, possess drug paraphernalia, ID theft, criminal possession financial device and weapon possession-previous offender. Bond was $50,000.
• Dylan Everet Reichard, DOB Nov. 19, 2000 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana under 21, unlawful display of license plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
May 25
• Ian Celacek, DOB April 4, 1997 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence-fourth, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
• Mason J Mitchell, DOB Sept. 5, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $150.
• Sidonna Lea Webb, DOB May 5, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of trespass — intent to commit crime. Bond was $5,000.
May 26
• Omar Nevarez, DOB Nov. 21, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on original charges of driving while ability impaired and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Monica Marilyn Mayes, DOB Feb. 5, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of controlled substance-possession, burglary tools-possession, criminal possession financial device, defective vehicle headlights and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $8,000.
• Trevor Michael Morarie, DOB Dec. 7, 1992 of Victor, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or over, driving under restraint, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to drive in single lane (weaving). Bond was $1,000.
• Jordan Tony Lucero, DOB April 30, 2000 of Brighton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of leaving scene-accident. Bond was $150.
May 27
• Michael William Goslee, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original change of auto parts theft under $1,000. Bond was $800.