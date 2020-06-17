The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 2-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 2
• Caleb Scott Holloway, DOB Feb. 11, 1993 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 4
• Demian Scott Marks, DOB Oct. 16, 1978 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $500.
• Matias Alexis Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and speeding.
JUNE 5
• Nicholaus Michael Rung, DOB Jan. 5, 1983 of Delta, Colo., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Victor Steven Nedjoika, DOB Sept. 15, 1997 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with terms and conditions of bond with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Local charges were violation of a protection order, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for all charges was $3,000.
• Larry Stephen Bourbonnais, DOB April 26, 1948 of Florissant, was arrested for three counts of menacing, false imprisonment, prohibited use of a weapon, child abuse, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and trespassing. Bond was $2,000.
• Michael Ray Smart, DOB Feb. 16, 1957 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant and local charges. The warrant was for violation of a protection order. Local charges were resisting arrest, attempt to escape, intimidating a witness or victim and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 7
• Heather Susan Hellickson, DOB July 13, 1958 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both.
JUNE 8
• Randy Jerrod Corum, DOB Sept. 14, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 10
• Kathy Lenore Sprowls, DOB March 28, 1949 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, crimes against an at-risk person, obstruction of telephone and reckless endangerment. This was a no bond arrest.