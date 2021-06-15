The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 21-June 10. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 21
Antwan Marcau Warfield, DOB Dec. 19, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 25
Daniel Dewayne Brand, DOB May 14, 1981 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for four counts of animal cruelty.
Shonna Marie Brand, DOB Aug. 24, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for four counts of animal cruelty.
MAY 26
Kenneth Darin Cunningham, DOB Feb. 24, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 27
Stephen David McMahon, DOB Jan. 18, 1981 of Broomfield, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
Randy Leon Sires, DOB Jan. 13, 1970 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $4,000.
Christopher John Barber, DOB April 3, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $1,000.
Rachel Rae Montoya, DOB Nov. 30, 1983 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal possession of an ID document. Bond was $800.
MAY 28
Gerraardo Alejandre Moreno, DOB July 30, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit.
Nancy Ellen Harris, DOB Oct. 29, 1957 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping and harboring a minor. Bond was $3,000.
Diana Kay Stoudt, DOB Nov. 24, 1969 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for menacing. Bond was $300.
MAY 30
Joshua Lee Steadmon, DOB Nov. 27, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with 3-plus priors, driving under restraint — alcohol related, open container of alcohol in the vehicle and turning without a signal. Bond was $6,000.
Omar Robert Baxter, DOB Jan. 8, 1976 of Ridgefield, Wash., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and consume alcohol in public. Bond was $500.
Zachary Levi House, DOB June 2, 1999 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
JUNE 1
Isabel Marre Telles, DOB April 9, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and careless driving. Bond was $300.
Ryan Scott Phillips, DOB June 9, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
Kristopher Kievan Hancock, DOB Oct. 9, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
Trenton Julius Thompson-Nemeth, DOB May 15, 2002 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance, fictitious plates and defective stop lamp.
Lucas Jon Worrath, DOB Feb. 24, 2003 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and private firearm transfer — background check.
JUNE 2
William Royce Wynn, DOB July 10, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint per se. Bond was $1,000.
Joseph David Randall, DOB Oct. 15, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
JUNE 3
Curtis James Hanan, DOB Feb. 3, 1994 of Monument, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective tail light. Bond was $1,000.
Zachary Sabin Elder, DOB April 5, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for sexual assault, domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Neil Scott Draper, DOB Feb. 7, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegal weapon. Bond was $1,400.
JUNE 4
John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $100.
Amy Lee May, DOB May 15, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plates and seat belt not used. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 5
Martin Randal Hendrickson, DOB Sept. 23, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender, failure to display of insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $3,000.
Martise Deshawn Spencer, DOB March 27, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and gaming fraud — take money not won. Bond was $950.
JUNE 6
Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Victor, was arrested on two arrest warrants for burglary, trespass, theft, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, chop shop — alter/remove VIN, auto parts theft, possession of an illegal weapon, illegal possession of wildlife and fictitious plates. Bond for both warrants was $15,000.
JUNE 7
Justin Lee Hill, DOB Feb. 8, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Michael Joeray Swallow, DOB June 3, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply — escape from COMCOR with original charges of gaming fraud — take money not won and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Both warrants were no bond.
JUNE 8
Trevor Michael Morarie, DOB Dec. 7, 1992 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with provisions of court order with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, weaving and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $3,000.
Christopher Dean Luckey, DOB Oct. 5, 2002 of Northglenn, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of underage possession/consumption of marijuana. Bond was $100.
JUNE 9
Austin Curtis Szall, DOB Feb. 16, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 10
Joshua Matthew Hake, DOB Nov. 26, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
April Dominque Pate, DOB Feb. 26, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was $700.