The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from May 27-June 3. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MAY 27
• William Francis Martinelli, DOB Aug. 22, 1983 of Divide, was summoned and released on promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and prohibited use of a weapon.
MAY 28
• James Jack Fairbrother, DOB Dec. 1, 1980 of Aurora, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, menacing and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
MAY 29
• Jesse Richard Obernesser, DOB April 6, 1999 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
MAY 30
• Charles W Russell, DOB May 15, 1954 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Tara Tarasi, DOB July 3, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of accessory to a crime. Bond was $250.
JUNE 1
• Kegan Patrick Owens, DOB May 27, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance.
• Brent J Madden, DOB Aug. 11, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
• Cy Ray McKinney, DOB Jan. 15, 1995 of Montrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of protection order. Bond was $2,000.
• Zachary Adam Sardi, DOB Jan. 25, 2001 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief and theft. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 2
• Patrick Isaac Heinig, DOB April 4, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 3
• Matias Alexis Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and speeding.