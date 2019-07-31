The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 17-24. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 17
• Daisy Rose Morgan, DOB Jan. 24, 2001 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and two counts of harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ronnie Michael Preston, DOB June 1, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, driving under restraint and signaling violation. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 18
• Marcel Eisele, DOB Nov. 27, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Joshua Earl Ledyard, DOB Oct. 18, 1993 of Victor, was arrested for assault and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 19
• Kenneth Velasquez, DOB April 1, 1957 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $500.
• Brandi Rachelle Clay, DOB Nov. 28, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 21
• John James Farr, DOB Feb. 9, 1988 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 24
• Lissette Cifuentes, DOB Jan. 15, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
• Kelly Ann Petrain, DOB Sept. 28, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license.
• Kevin Brady Koksma, DOB March 3, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
• Adam Drew Allen Hall, DOB Oct. 2, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a financial device and criminal possession of identification documents. Bond was $5,000.