The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 10
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for second degree burglary, felony menacing, resisting arrest, obstruction, second degree trespassing and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 11
• Matthew Wayne Sutton, DOB Feb. 29, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Charmaine Elizabeth Dregalla, DOB Dec. 6, 1960 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Zachary Thomas Tyson, DOB Dec. 10, 1997 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage, possession of an open marijuana container, weaving and improper use of auxiliary lamps. Bond was $1,000.
• Sherry Kathleen Hays, DOB Feb. 21, 1986 of Hartsel, was arrested for domestic violence and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 12
• Tyler Karl Knigge, DOB Dec. 10, 1991 of Divide, was arrested for six counts of possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon. Bond was $800.
JULY 13
• Matthew Casey Davis, DOB Dec. 28, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jeffrey Dean Rotondo, DOB Oct. 10, 1968 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, assault and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 14
• Tony Boone Westfall, DOB April 2, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
JULY 15
• Amy Marie Bailey, DOB May 29, 1970 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespass – auto with intent to commit a crime and theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $600.
JULY 16
• Joel Allan Grassman, DOB Feb. 6, 1970 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault 2, assault 3, false imprisonment, harassment and kidnapping. Bond was $10,000.
• Julie Marie Radcliff, DOB July 29, 1968 of Divide, was arrested for criminal trespass, violation of a protection order and resisting arrest. Bond was $2,000.