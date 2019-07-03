The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 21-27. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 21
• Kiley Mcquet Morales, DOB Nov. 5, 1996 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and obstructed view. Bond was $1,000.
• Theodore Gerard Martinez, DOB Nov. 17, 1965 of Pueblo West, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol, lane usage violation and marijuana use. Bond was $5,000.
JUNE 22
• Andrew Joseph Pena, DOB Sept. 26, 1988 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief, child abuse, harassment and tampering. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 23
• Bradley Paul Blanchard, DOB April 3, 1969 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Jane Marie Sellers, DOB Dec. 30, 1957 of Woodland Park, was arrested for child abuse and false imprisonment. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 24
• Robert Barry Hammontree, DOB April 12, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to comply with terms and conditions of COMCOR. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jonathan Robert Bailey, DOB Aug. 22, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation. Bond was $3000.
• Joshua Daniel Burkhart, DOB April 28, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to appear with original charges of speeding 40 or more over the limit. Bond was $150.
JUNE 25
• Peter Robin Farr, DOB Feb. 17, 1961 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and three counts of child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 26
• Starsky Lee Dresch, DOB Dec. 4, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant with charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary and theft. The second warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, expired license plates, failure to display proof of insurance and a lane usage sign. Bond for both warrants was $13,000.
• Nicholas Peter Jemenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
• Michael Patrick Nelson, DOB Sept. 21, 1975 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 27
• Bradley Joseph Guy, DOB Oct. 13, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $150.