The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 26-July 1. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 26
• Gale Yvonne Daniels, DOB Oct. 3, 1956 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Amber Rene Cervantes-Gonzalez, DOB June 30, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, driving while ability was impaired and criminal mischief. Bond for both warrants was $1,000.
JUNE 27
• Edwin Elmo Bellis, DOB Aug. 4, 1998 of Fort Morgan, Colo., was arrested for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and speed. This was a no bond arrest.
• Dustin W. Jenson, DOB Jan. 13, 1994 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $500.
• Joseph Riley Sanchez, DOB March 10, 1988 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
JUNE 28
• Torrie Craig Smith, DOB Oct. 9, 1980 of Tooele, Utah was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, resisting arrest and obstruction. Bond was $1,000.
• Leslie Ann Kropp, DOB Sept. 15, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
JULY 1
• Colton Reid Lynch, DOB Oct. 21, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $600.
• Mengesha Melvin Foote, DOB July 6, 1974 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal possession of multiple ID documents, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000.
• Gerald Carl White, DOB March 31, 1987 of Ordway, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for burglary. Bond was $5,000.