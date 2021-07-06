The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 23-30. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 23
Kenneth Michael Vickers, DOB Jan. 17, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous or illegal weapon, driving under revocation — habitual offender, illegal use/possession of blue and red lights, uninsured motor vehicle and no license plates attached. Bond was $10,000.
Nicole Marie Lowe, DOB Aug. 29, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
Sethriel Linville, DOB March 17, 2002 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for ID theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $3,000.
Christopher Joseph Miller, DOB July 28, 1959 of Colorado City, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 24
Kyle Richard Kneale, DOB Sept. 7, 1985 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for assault and trespassing.
Travis Anthony Clark, DOB Sept. 27, 1991 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for trespass — auto with intent to commit a crime, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $5,000.
Lara B Thomas, DOB May 6, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $150.
Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
Lori Michelle Eisiminger, DOB Nov. 10, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for identity theft, violation of a protection order, driving under the influence, careless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to notify police of an accident and displayed fictitious plates. Bond was $3,000.
JUNE 25
Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Victor, was arrested on three warrants. Two warrants for failure to appear and an arrest warrant with original charges of vehicular eluding, reckless driving, two counts of speeding 20-24 mph over limit, signaling violation, failure to obey a traffic control device, disobey lane usage sign, criminal mischief and driving under restraint. Bond for all warrants was $7,000.
JUNE 26
Rafael Gallegos Pena, DOB Nov. 20, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $400.
JUNE 27
Theresa Lesley Brewer, DOB March 6, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint — alcohol related — 2nd offense. Bond was $1,000.
Jennifer Louise Lindh, DOB June 3, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $100.
JUNE 28
Jacob Augusta Rogers, DOB Aug. 30, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 29
Aaron Lee Wendt, DOB May 13, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $800.
JUNE 30
Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Chavez, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, weaving and speeding 25 mph or more over limit. Bond was $4,500.