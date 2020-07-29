The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 15-22. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 15
• Manuel Alan Lujan IV, DOB Feb. 25, 1964 of Woodland Park, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for harassment and criminal mischief.
• Estrella Terraza Cordingly, DOB July 23, 1973 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and false imprisonment. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 16
• Deajrua Leanne Maddox, DOB July 18, 2020 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 17
• Ryan Andrew Martinez, DOB Jan. 5, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $300.
JULY 18
• Gabriel Andre Fernandez, DOB Oct. 7, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for obstruction of government operations. Bond was $300.
• D’Angelo J Harvey, DOB Aug. 12, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. Bond was $500.
• Richard Edward Johns, DOB June 3, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of prohibited use of a weapon and theft. Bond was $500.
JULY 20
• Carl Juarez Lopez, DOB Jan. 9, 1961 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Adam K Quist, DOB Oct. 21, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
• James Manning Rhoades, DOB Oct. 13, 1961 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 21
• Quanzavion Deshone Howard, DOB Sept. 29, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of resisting arrest. Bond was $500.
• Kelly Ann Petrain, DOB Sept. 28, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $600.
JULY 22
• Devonia Smith, DOB Dec. 12, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Eric Demetrice Glass, DOB Jan. 21, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $800.