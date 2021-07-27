The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 15-21. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 15
Stacey Danielle Helton, DOB Aug. 10, 1978 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and signaling violation.
James S Milazzo, DOB Dec. 6, 1966 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit.
JULY 16
Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
Matthew McWilliams, DOB Feb. 16, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002 of Lake George, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and minor in possession of alcohol. Bond was $1,000.
Dustin Aaron Holmes, DOB Sept. 20, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of protection order and unlawful use of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.
Denise Lizaragga Rios, DOB March 16, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of menacing and assault. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 17
Kevin Wayne Birch, DOB June 19, 1960 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
Ruth Ann Beahen, DOB June 28, 1954 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.
JULY 18
Brandon Jack Haycook, DOB Dec. 7, 1982 of Kingwood, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and false reporting — false identification. Bond was $1,000.
Andreas Green, DOB June 16, 1984 of Denver, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
Trey Nathaniel Kerns, DOB Nov. 23, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
JULY 19
Nathan Eugene Duran-Martinez, DOB Nov. 29, 1980 of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $700.
Robert Ward Bullard, DOB Feb. 19, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with three priors, driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender, no insurance, lane usage violation and failure to display headlamps. Bond was $500,000.
JULY 20
John Joseph Nogay, DOB Jan. 23, 1964 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for felony menacing, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Melissa Ann Sluder, DOB Nov. 29, 1984 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 21
Ricardo Luis Rivera-Cintron, DOB Sept. 26, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of reckless endangerment. Bond was $300.
Dustin Walter Jenson, DOB Jan. 13, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of carrying a concealed weapon — knife/gun, driving without a driver’s license, unregistered vehicle and no insurance. Bond was $900.
Ashley Marie Davis, DOB March 1, 1986 of Parker, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
Brittany Dawn Lofquist, DOB Aug. 17, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — fraud take money not won. Bond was $1,600.
Jakob Willard Lupher, DOB Aug. 30, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of ID document and criminal possession of a financial device. Bond was $1,600.
Huy Quoc Nguyen, DOB July 9, 1978 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.