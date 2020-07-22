The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 2-7. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 2
• Larry Stephen Bournbonnais, DOB: April 26, 1948 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Cassandra Olivia Lujan, DOB: Jan. 8, 1988 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
JULY 3
• Thomas Paul Useman, DOB: Dec. 25, 1962 of Cascade, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under the influence and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher John Barber, DOB: April 3, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of obstructing a police officer. Bond was $500.
• Brandon Wayne Tiemann, DOB: June 20, 1991 of Georgetown, Texas was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, two counts of no insurance and weaving. Bond for both warrants was $1,400.
JULY 4
• Robert Anthony Romero, DOB: Oct. 1, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to provide, driving under restraint and possession of an open alcohol/marijuana container.
• Toby Dewayne Bryant, DOB: July 23, 1975 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Roberta Malone Oliver, DOB: June 12, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with a charge of harassment.
• Jason David Jesse, DOB: July 21, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for assault and harassment.
• John Alan McLatchie, date of birth June 18, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for reckless endangerment, assault and harassment.
JULY 5
• Kyle David Williams, DOB: Jan. 17, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, two counts of menacing, assault, prohibited use of a weapon and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Joshua Matthew Hake, DOB: Nov. 26, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $5,000.
• Joseph Michael Scholer, DOB: April 28, 1992 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
July 6
• Brandon James Smith, DOB: April 27, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of false information to a pawnbroker by the seller. Bond was $25,000.
• Edward William Hines, DOB: June 1, 1956 of Lake George, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/ drugs or both and weaving.
JULY 7
• Brandon Richard Lee Bush, DOB: Feb. 3, 2001 of Pine, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $2,000.
• Jose Maria Sandoval Romero, DOB: May 3, 1996 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Javier Morejon II, DOB: Aug. 10, 1955 of Divide, was arrested for three counts of offenses related to marijuana and two counts of special offender. Bond was $50,000.
• Robin Michelle Morejon, DOB: Aug. 21, 1965 of Divide, was arrested for three counts of offenses related to marijuana and two counts of special offender. Bond was $50,000.