The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 8-15. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 8
Christopher Franklin Wray, DOB Sept. 18, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Crystal Marie Steward, DOB Nov. 27, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts of child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
Justin David Merryfield, DOB Sept. 29, 1994 of Ramah, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving — failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond was $150.
Michael Allen Cameron, DOB April 18, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Jessica Nichole Wright, DOB Sept. 23, 1989 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
Phillip Judson Morey, DOB Sept. 2, 1973 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Kevin Chase Buckner, DOB Oct. 1, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender and driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Ruben Sanchez-Barsdales, DOB Nov. 14, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal possession of ID documents, driving under restraint and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. This was a no bond warrant.
Kayce Ann Kaufman, DOB June 5, 1990 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and accessory to a crime. Bond was $3,000.
Amber Shauntai Amezcua, DOB July 24, 1979 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates, failure to dim, failure to yield right of way/enter roadway and child restraint not used. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 9
Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, obstruction of a telephone, assault and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety order with original charges of driving under the influence — with one prior and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 10
Steven Wayne Thoendel, DOB April 23, 1968 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, drove vehicle with excessive blood alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Colton Gregory Peterson, DOB March 12, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of failure to display proof of insurance, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving under restraint, two counts of no insurance, two counts of unlawful display of license plates, three counts of unregistered vehicle, two counts of driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender, nuisance exhibition — motor vehicle exhaust and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond for all warrants was $7,100.
JULY 11
Michael Steven Loiselle, DOB Dec. 5, 1990 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Nicholas Andrew Rychick, DOB Jan. 16, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
Emily Marianne Alker, DOB Sept. 28, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive blood alcohol content, weaving and failure to dim when following.
Rosmelvin Garcia-Hernandez, DOB March 8, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 12
Kevin Goett, DOB March 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of identity theft. This was a no bond warrant.
Benjamin J Gore, DOB Sept. 18, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of child abuse — cause severe bodily injury, vehicular assault, child about — cause bodily injury, child abuse — no injury, careless driving, failure to display proof of insurance and defective vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
JULY 13
Jayce Travis Huber, DOB May 25, 1991 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to influence a public servant, ID theft with intent to use, criminal impersonation and driving under the influence. Bond was $6,000.
Ronald Wayne Porter, DOB July 15, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, weaving and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 14
Angela Marie Summers, DOB Dec. 27, 1975 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Scotty Louis Vigil, DOB Oct. 30, 1995 of Alamosa, was arrested on a warrant for gaming fraud — take money not won and theft. Bond was $1,000.
Cedric Tyree Walker, DOB October 11, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 5-9 mph over limit. Bond was $10.
Travis Shane Webb, DOB June 15, 1981 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault-under 15 — force/drug other, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual contact — drug victim and child abuse. Bond was $10,000.
Brianna Kaylee Vazquez, DOB Sept. 10, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 15
David Lewis Dorsey, DOB Feb. 7, 1981 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to stop at a red light and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.