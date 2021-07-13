The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from July 1-7. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JULY 1
Candice Marie Monsour, DOB June 22, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
Michael Leonard Cox, DOB Oct. 5, 1970 of Clovis, was arrested on a warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
Jon Alan Lavasque, DOB Dec. 9, 1962 of Woodland Park, was arrested for harassment and menacing. Bond was $500.
JULY 2
Lawrence Palmer Shelton, DOB June 7, 1994 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a municipal warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.
Nicodemus Zendejas, DOB May 2, 2003 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and open container of marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 3
Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, careless driving and open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Brian Joseph Melber, DOB Dec. 10, 1991 of Wood Ridge, N.J., was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, assault, motor vehicle theft, menacing, harassment, driving under restraint and a violent crime. This was a no bond arrest.
Luca Robert Ketcham, DOB Aug. 9, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
Omar Nevarez, DOB Nov. 21, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Jacob Charles William Rice, DOB March 22, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to COMCOR with an original charge of theft. This was a no bond arrest.
JULY 4
Tricia Louise Mullins, DOB Sept. 15, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on four warrants theft, false reporting — false identification, two counts of driving under restraint, two counts of failure to display proof of insurance, two counts for unregistered vehicle, criminal impersonation and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond for three warrants was $9,250. One was a no bond warrant.
JULY 5
Elisabeth Molly Dominique Padilla, DOB Feb. 1, 2000 of Greeley, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of vehicle eluding. Bond was $3,000.
Michael Van Arlen Bollig, DOB June 21, 1994 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
Edward Chong Rollman, DOB March 5, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with bond with an original charge of criminal impersonation. This was a no bond warrant.
JULY 6
John C Peters, DOB Sept. 20, 1946 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
Matthew Clark Zeobar, DOB Jan. 28, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 7
Jeffrey Alan Theodore Fausz, DOB April 2, 1984 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, failure to display proof of insurance, open container of alcohol in the vehicle and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Local charges were domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. Bond for the warrant was $1,000, local charges was no bond arrest.
Victoria Wise Quinn, DOB Nov. 22, 1965 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for keeping a place of child prostitution, pimping a child, pandering of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft. Bond was $10,000.
Robert Anthony Romero, DOB Oct. 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, driving under the influence, open alcohol container in the vehicle, two counts failure to display proof of insurance, driver’s license — evade interlock and expired and expired license plates. Bond was $2,000.