The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from June 17-25. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JUNE 17
• Sophia Nasir Sheikh, DOB Jan. 1, 1994 of Cary, N.C., was arrested for assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open marijuana container in the vehicle, speeding and weaving. Bond was $10,000.
• Tina Seal, DOB Feb. 23, 1981 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, false imprisonment and menacing. Bond was $6,000.
JUNE 19
• Dakota Dean Daugherty, DOB March 1, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired.
• Derek Grant Foley, DOB Oct. 12, 1984 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court sentence with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 21
• Brent Jeremie Stein, DOB Jan. 22, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested for sexual assault. Bond was $10,000.
• Charles Virgil Bryan, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Victor, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
• William Jason Qualls, DOB April 6, 1977 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Adam Michael McClain, DOB Nov. 18, 1991 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving and disorderly conduct. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 22
• Charles Virgil Bryan, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $5,000.
• Darlene Marie Foraker, DOB Sept. 1, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Randall Allen Pearl Jr., DOB May 15, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Bond was $25,000.
• William Kenneth Dennis, DOB Oct. 1, 1972 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of reckless driving.
JUNE 23
• Hickory Edward Hill, DOB July 27, 1974 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Matthew Joseph Ko, DOB Aug. 4, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 24
• Roy Michael Greenwood, DOB May 30, 1981 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
• Gunner Nicholas Jobe, DOB Oct. 11, 1995 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 25
• Darren Scott Gregory, DOB, March 8, 1995 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of an unregistered off highway vehicle. Bond was $100.