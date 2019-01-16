The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 3-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
JAN. 3
• David Lyle Hardy, DOB March 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 4
• Tara Lynn Girard, DOB Nov. 6, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of burglary. Bond was $1,000.
• Billy Glenn Sangster, DOB Dec. 25, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, obstruction and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 5
• Sarah Marie Golden, DOB Oct. 6, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,600.
JAN. 6
• Richard James Cordon, DOB March 22, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $500.
• Next Star, DOB Dec. 25, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, failure to signal and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
• Alejandro Acosta-Posada, DOB April 14, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Linda Sue Tolhurst, DOB Aug. 4, 1953 of Divide, was arrested for false reporting. Bond was $300.
JAN. 7
• Joshua Michael Mestas, DOB April 13, 1980 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ricki D Foster, DOB March 4, 1955 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Michael Dean Pelc, DOB April 4, 1971 of Buena Vista, Colo., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol and weaving.
• Ryan Christopher Caligaris, DOB May 10, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $500.
JAN. 8
• Robert Richard Crespin, DOB May 24, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
JAN. 9
• Tyler L Bright, DOB Oct. 7, 1987 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief and theft. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 10
• Kendra Renee Trujillo, DOB Aug. 3, 1995 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.